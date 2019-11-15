Caller describes how his son tragically died in front of him after an allergic reaction

15 November 2019, 17:30 | Updated: 15 November 2019, 17:33

It has been reported that children admitted to hospital for severe allergic reactions has risen 72% in 5 years - this parent told Ian Payne how his son tragically died in front of him due to an anaphylactic shock.

The caller Dwayne said how his son Harry suffered with asthma and when he had a fatal anaphylactic shock to something he'd eaten, Dwayne had no idea.

