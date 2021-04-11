Caller takes 18 days annual leave to spend in gym as lockdown eases

11 April 2021, 16:47

By Seán Hickey

This caller has taken three weeks off work to devote his time to working out as coronavirus restrictions in England ease.

Wayne phoned in from Bensfleet to share his plans for Monday with Ian Payne. The caller told him that because gyms are reopening as part of the lockdown easing, he is taking annual leave from work.

Read More: Millions of people in England get ready for lockdown easing tomorrow

"It's been a struggle not getting into the gym the last year or so," he told Ian, and so with the restrictions easing he is "really looking forward to get back into the gym, for just a bit of normality."

He told Ian that his go-to sports are boxing and jiu-jitsu and he also lifts weights from time to time.

The caller explained the release he gets in the gym, telling LBC that an hour in the gym is a "boost for the mental health and wellbeing."

Read More: Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

Read More: Police urge public to stick to the rules and 'drink responsibly' as lockdown eases

Looking back on the last lockdown, Wayne said that "it was great when [gyms] reopened," and last summer it was "really really nice" when he could get back into his regular routine.

Ian wondered why the gym was so important to the caller, clearly taken aback by his dedication to exercise.

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers

Wayne insisted that it was "good for the wellbeing, mental health," and without the gym he feels his mood deteriorating immediately.

"This last year has been a struggle," he said, concluding that he was "really looking forward to tomorrow" and getting back into working out.

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron has admitted lessons need to be learned over his lobbying row.

'Lessons to be learnt': David Cameron breaks silence on Greensill lobbying row
Hairdressers in England will reopen on Monday for the first time in 2021.

Hairdressers 'fully booked for at least six weeks' ahead of reopening
Princess Anne has called Prince Philip her "supporter and teacher" in an emotional message

Princess Anne says Royal family were 'never really ready' for Prince Philip's death
Police say the women remains in a critical condition. File photo.

Woman critically injured after axe attack in east London

The tragic discovery was made in the car park of Morrisons in Bilston

Newborn baby found dead in Morrisons car park

The death of Prince Philip has left a "huge void in her life", the Queen has told family, according to her son.

Duke of Edinburgh’s death has left a ‘huge void’ for the Queen, says Prince Andrew
The police have urged people to stick to the rules as lockdown eases.

Police urge public to stick to the rules and 'drink responsibly' as lockdown eases
People will be able to enjoy a return towards normality as pubs reopen outdoors and outdoor dining is allowed

Millions of people in England get ready for lockdown easing tomorrow
Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June
The "great life" of Prince Philip has been remembered in a service at Canterbury Cathedral.

'A great life leaves a very great gap': Prince Philip honoured at Canterbury memorial

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile