Dominic Grieve Says It "Makes Sense" To Give MPs Free Votes On Brexit

Tory rebel Dominic Grieve backs calls to give MPs a free vote on Brexit issues, adding that the UK certainly needs more time to resolve the deadlock.

The former Attorney General said that he supports the idea of MPs having a free vote on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, backing calls by Justice Secretary David Gauke and Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd.

The two cabinet ministers have suggested that MPs should be able to vote according to their personal views when the Brexit motion is debated on Tuesday amid the current deadlock after Theresa May's exit deal was rejected in Parliament.

Speaking to Ian Payne, Tory MP Dominic Grieve said that it was "quite clear" that MPs do not support leaving with no-deal and instead would be prepared to stop Brexit if they had to decide between the two.

"It's quite clear to me that there is a very big majority in Parliament that thinks that a no-deal Brexit is completely unacceptable and would, I believe, be prepared to stop Brexit if that was the option we were heading to," he said.

"If we don't want no-deal, and we don't want the Prime Minister's deal, what are we going to do to resolve this?

"I certainly think we are going to need more time, this is a very real problem now."