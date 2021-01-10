Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears

By Seán Hickey

This caller was severely traumatised after her experience with Covid-19, and urged the public to obey guidance.

Ian Payne was inundated with deeply emotional calls from listeners on their experience with Covid-19, but pensioner Karen in Broadstairs moved many listeners to tears.

The caller was severely traumatised by the ordeal of having coronavirus, to the point that she believed she would die from the disease in hospital.

"It was unbelievable watching these paramedics bring people in one after the other," she said, completely overwhelmed by emotion.

Read More: 'Other agendas' may be behind Govt's pandemic response, NERVTAG member tells LBC

@ianpaynesport @LBC my god, that poor woman. Everyone needs to hear about her nightmare, perhaps people will start to listen and realise that this is real. #LBC — Daniel 🏳️‍🌈 (@Dan__JD) January 10, 2021

Addressing those debating the need for lockdown measures, Karen insisted that "people just really need to see the truth of what's going on."

"Although they've told me that I'm ok, mentally I'm not ok."

Read More: Mass testing for asymptomatic people to be rolled out

@LBC callers right now to @ianpaynesport these testimonials should be the voices of any Govt advertising campaign — Julie Taylor-Lange #FBPE (@JulieTaylorLan1) January 10, 2021

Listening to Karen's call just now in tears. Please could LBC follow up with her to see if she's okay in a few day's time? — Taz (@carbontune) January 10, 2021

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Karen went on to tell Ian that she hasn't spoken to her family about the ordeal and how it has affected her. "You should tell people what's going on," Ian insisted.

"I think you've got to get in touch with a neighbour," he added, before begging the caller to "try and speak to somebody."

Before hanging up, Karen issued a warning to the public: "It's real and it's scary and it hurts and if you're old you think you're going to die."

You can phone Samaritans at 116123 CALM 0800 58 58 58 if you are suffering mentally during the coronavirus pandemic.

@lbc I hope someone is supporting @ianpaynesport after these heart breaking calls? — Robert Stewart (@rob_stewart2112) January 10, 2021

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify