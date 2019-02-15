Ian Payne In Bitter Clash With Caller Who Defends Isis Schoolgirl

15 February 2019, 11:52 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 12:00

Ian Payne embarked on a furious exchange with an LBC caller who attempted to defend Isis schoolgirl Shamima Begum.

Brian from Northern Ireland said the 19-year-old should be allowed back into Britain because she had “not committed a crime”.

“This young lady at the age of 15 was radicalised, she went over to Syria on a fantasy,” the caller said.

Ian Payne was accused of "making a fool of yourself" during the heated row
Ian Payne was accused of "making a fool of yourself" during the heated row. Picture: LBC/PA

At one point, Brian accused the LBC presenter of “making a fool of yourself” as Ian railed against his arguments.

The Home Secretary has warned he “will not hesitate” to block the return of Begum - who run away to Syria four years ago.

Sajid Javid said young Isis brides who travel abroad are “full of hate for our country”.

