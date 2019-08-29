Ian Payne Describes Shocking Moment He Was Glassed In The Face

Ian tells listeners how he remembers little of unprovoked attack at a pub that hospitalised him.

The LBC presenter was watching a Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Everton on Friday 23 August when he was hit in the face with a glass.

Despite having little recollection of the attack, he said that the three people involved all ran away from the pub.

CCTV footage potentially caught the incident, however Ian could not go into great detail about what was seen due to an ongoing police investigation.

Ian was grateful for support he received on social media, with colleagues and listeners getting in touch to send their regards.

Sky Sports' Chris Kamara said: "Get well soon my old Goals on Sunday partner. Payney I hope the police have got whoever did that to you?"

Get well soon my old Goals on Sunday partner. Payney I hope the police have got whoever did that to you ? — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) August 25, 2019

Former LBC presenter Ian Collins said: "Good grief. Who the hell would attack Ian Payne? One of the most calm and decent people I know. Hope you’re feeling better, Ian. Devastating."

Good grief. Who the hell would attack Ian Payne? One of the most calm and decent people I know. Hope you’re feeling better, Ian. Devastating. — Ian Collins (@iancollinsuk) August 25, 2019

After posting a picture of his stitched up face on Twitter, Ian also thanked the emergency services and those who helped at the scene of the attack.

He said: "Thank you met police and nhs west Middlesex hospital for your amazing skills. Not thank u to the glasser who thought this was ok. Ian.

"When you need them, our emergency services are the best in the world. Seriously. Thank you.

"The police were amazing. And the doctors. Seriously. Amazing.”

Thank you met police and nhs west Middlesex hospital for your amazing skills. Not thank u to the glasser who thought this was ok. Ian. pic.twitter.com/6S01Vc0ogE — Ian Payne (@ianpaynesport) August 24, 2019

As he reflected upon the incident he told listeners of how lucky he was that the attack did not lead to a worse injury.

He said: "If that had been an inch higher that's an eye gone, or two inches lower and that's a cut in your throat.

"It doesn't even [bear] thinking about."