"I'm scared": Tearful caller shares why she's afraid of Brexit

1 February 2020, 09:21

A caller, who was in tears, told Ian Payne why she's afraid fo what's to come after Brexit.

Connie, who has lived in the UK for 29 years, told Ian Payne: "I feel awful because I'm in so much pain. The whole thing hurts me so much."

Ian Payne asked her what she was worried about.

She said: "I can't live without my husband and my son."

"I&squot;m scared": Tearful caller shares why she&squot;s afraid of Brexit
"I'm scared": Tearful caller shares why she's afraid of Brexit. Picture: PA

Connie, the caller, said she was worried about being kicked out.

Ian asked why she thought that would happen and she said it's because she's "scared'.

At the end of the call complained about all the "scaremongering" with Brexit.

