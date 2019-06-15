Jo Brand "Completely Out Of Order", Says Former MP And Comedian

A former MP and comedian tells LBC Jo Brand was "completely out of order" for making a joke about throwing battery acid over politicians.

Lembit Opik said Jo Brand's joke about throwing battery acid over politicians "could incite violence" and she should have known better.

Mr Opik told Ian Payne that in a similar case, which saw Danny Baker fired from the BBC for joke about the royal baby, violence was not incited.

"I don't normally call radio stations," Mr Opik said. "But I am so disappointed by Jo because it shows she didn't think it through."

Mr Opik said: "In some sense we've allowed ourselves to demean the profession of politics and that's wrong because most politicians in all parties are actually there for the right reasons.

"Throwing acid over a person, raping someone, hitting someone because of their ethnicity, those are actually in the same category.

"She didn't think it through."

Comedian Jo Brand received criticism for making a joke about "certain unpleasant characters" should have battery acid thrown at them instead of milkshakes.

"Certain unpleasant characters are being thrown to the fore and they're very, very easy to hate and I'm kind of thinking: 'Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?' That's just me. I'm not going to do it, it's purely a fantasy, but I think milkshakes are pathetic, I honestly do, sorry," she said.

