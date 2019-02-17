Lawyer Fears Isis Bride "Will Murder Our Citizens" If She Returns To Britain

A lawyer who has worked with jihadists in both defence and prosecution fears that the schoolgirl who fled Britain to join Isis in Syria "will murder our citizens" when she returns.

John said that he was "chilled to the bone" by a lack of remorse shown by Shamima Begum in interviews with British reporters from a Syrian refugee camp as she pleas to be brought back home.

The 19-year-old gave birth to a son at the camp after escaping from Isis militants.

But the lawyer told Ian Payne that it would be difficult to convict her because there isn't any 'concrete proof' of what she did or didn't do whilst in association with Isis in Syria.

"If she comes back into the UK, whether or not she's been convicted she will be on our streets and she will kill us," he said.

"It is a poisonous, and ossified, and solidified mindset.

"We are completely naive and impotent legally if we sit back and say we can give her a second chance. There is no second chance, and she will murder our citizens."

Ian Payne. Picture: LBC

A statement released by the family lawyer said: "We, the family of Shamima Begum, have been informed that Shamima has given birth to her child, we understand that both she and the baby are in good health."

Ms Begum travelled to Syria with two other girls, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, in February 2015, but Ms Sultana was reported killed two years ago.

A fourth girl, Sharmeena Begum, also fled to Syria two months earlier. Her father told LBC that she was "brainwashed" by Isis and hopes to see her again soon.

But speaking to reporters, the now 19-year-old Shamima said that she had never seen an execution during her time with Isis, "but I saw a beheaded head in the bin".

"It didn't faze me at all," she added.