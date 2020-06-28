Leicester MP demands government initiate local lockdown

By Seán Hickey

The Labour MP for Leicester feels that there needs to be a lockdown in the city to quell the coronavirus spread.

Through the weekend Claudia Webbe, Labour MP for Leicester East called for the government to impose a local lockdown on her constituency. She branded the situation there "a perfect storm" and wanted the government to act.

Ian Payne asked her if she wanted the lockdown to be imposed "ASAP".

Ms Webbe insisted that "the public clearly don't know what's the right thing to do" and this is because the government's messaging has been unclear through the pandemic.

"I would absolutely say we need a localised lockdown to protect lives" the Labour MP said, but said that "the government will have to make clear how local lockdowns will occur" and she couldn't say how she thought this would happen.

"I think we need to instigate a local lockdown because at the end of the day, there is no cure for this virus, there is no antidote created.

Claudia Webbe called on the government to impose lockdown on her constituency. Picture: PA

"There is no vaccine and there is a very clear increase of the amount of people testing positive" said Ms Webbe and therefore there is enough for a reintroduction of lockdown in Leicester.

When Ian asked whether the outbreak occurred within the Asian community in Leicester, Ms Webbe said that "it would be wrong to make those aspersions" adding that "we're a city where the minority makes up the majority."

"We're talking about the city that has high levels of poverty, high levels of inequality" said the Labour MP, making the point that if the local outbreak is allowed carry on without any action from the government then there will be more deaths.

Ms Webbe added that "you've got to put additional protective factors in place" and this needs to be done as soon as possible, calling on the government to act.

