Calling An End To Brexit Will Be The Only Way Forward, Says Ian Payne

As cross-party talks to find a solution to the Brexit deadlock continue, Ian Payne suggests revoking Article 50 might be the only way to move forward.

The government and Labour have been meeting to try to find a compromise that will make it easier for the Prime Minister to pass her Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons after it was defeated three times.

A second extension to Article 50 was granted by the European Union, giving Theresa May until October 31st to find a solution to the impasse facing MPs in Parliament.

But as the parties prepare candidates to stand in the European Parliament elections, Ian Payne said that the only way forward might be to just "call the whole thing off".

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I understand all of the reservations about the backstop, but that does seem to be the only major fly in the ointment about leaving the EU under [Theresa May's] terms.

"You may not like it, many people hate it, but it may be the only way forward.

"But if Labour and the government can't agree behind the scenes, can you really see anything happening?

"I just think calling the whole thing off will be the only way forward."

