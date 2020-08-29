Student baffled by schools unprepared for reopening on government guidelines

By Seán Hickey

This thirteen-year-old couldn't work out why his school was well capable of putting measures in place to reopen, while other schools find it hard to do the same.

Josh is a student in Manchester Grammar School and shared with Ian Payne the hard work his teachers and school management have been putting in place in preparation for the eventual reopening.

He put the readiness of his school down to "the effort of the teachers and the schools themselves."

The teenager explained to Ian that his schools coronavirus measures were "more robust in some areas" than the government's guidance and it is for this that he couldn't work out how other schools are struggling just to meet government regulations.

"If they can do that while still educating the children of key workers still in school and educating us, the rest of us remotely...why can't other schools?"

Josh went further to say that his school "had to plan" and perhaps this is where other schools were lacking.

The caller noted that his school managed to put measures in place while dealing with a local lockdown and this proved a far more difficult situation than other schools in the country.

"If my school can plan it," the schoolboy said, "why can't other schools?"