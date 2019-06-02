Sebastian Gorka Clashes With Human Rights Lawyer Over Sadiq Khan's Stance On Trump Visit

2 June 2019, 18:27 | Updated: 2 June 2019, 18:32

A former strategist and assistant to President Donald Trump clashed with a human rights lawyer over Sadiq Khan's stance on the Presidents' state visit to the UK.

Sebastian Gorka said that Sadiq Khan is "obsessed with lies" and is a "failure", after the Mayor of London's open criticism of the state visit for Donald Trump.

President Trump is due to arrive in the UK on Monday morning, where he will meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace ahead of a state banquet and meetings with the Prime Minister.

The former Presidential strategist called the London Mayor a "utter abject failure" after he compared America to being a friend who needed to be 'called out'.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been openly critical of Donald Trump's state visit
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been openly critical of Donald Trump's state visit. Picture: Getty

Sebastian Gorka told Ian Payne: "America has a special relationship with the UK but this man is obsessed with lies and he's trying to peddle them like a petty little cheap malice, that's all he is.

"Sadiq Khan is a failure, utter abject failure."

But Aamer Anwar replied: "He happens to be the Mayor of London, and what you will see tomorrow and across the United Kingdom is millions of people standing in abhorrence and united against an individual like Donald Trump who is not welcome in this country."

Watch above.

