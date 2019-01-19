Second Referendum A Way Through Brexit Impasse

19 January 2019, 15:53

A Labour and Co-op MP has called on the Labour Party to adopt the second referendum as official party policy as a way of breaking through an "impasse" over Brexit.

Geraint Davies MP said that a second referendum is the way forward as Labour policy after the Brexit process fell into deadlock when Theresa May's Brexit deal was defeated in Parliament.

The Prime Minister renewed calls for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to join her to discuss ways to break the Brexit impasse, but he has so far declined invitations unless Mrs May makes a "commitment to rule out no deal".

Labour frontbencher and shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer has also put pressure on his party to back a second referendum, saying Labour had reached the "third phase" of its policy.

Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn
Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Mr Davies said that that people who voted to leave the European Union should have a say on whether Theresa May's dxit deal fulfils the promises that were made to them.

Speaking to Ian Payne, he said: "They should have a chance to judge whether the deal on the table actually fulfils reasonable expectations on the promises made - I think they don't and they can't, and I'm against Brexit, but they need that right."

Asked whether he thought Jeremy Corbyn should be more open to supporting a second referendum, Mr Davies said: "I think the way through the impasse is a public vote."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Shelagh Fogarty reads out the results of the LBC People's Parliament

No Deal? Norway? Remain? The Results Of LBC's People's Parliament Vote

1 day ago

James O'Brien heard a remarkable call about Prince Philip, shown here in a file image

Prince Philip Crashed Into My Car In 1987, Caller Tells LBC

1 day ago

Sadiq Khan was taken to task over the Ultra-Low Emission Zone

Caller Tells Sadiq Khan His Green Policy May Put Him Out Of Business

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile