It Took This Caller How Long To Get A Parking Ticket Overturned?

A caller was explaining how her husband is not eligible for a blue badge and was given a ticket during an emergency, but listeners were shocked to learn how long it took to overturn the fine.

Annabelle in Beverley, East Yorkshire was talking about her husband's disability and how he was fined for using a disabled parking space because of an emergency, when she revealed how long it took for the decision to be overturned.

The caller's husband, who suffers from ulcerative colitis and uses a stoma bag, had to urgently empty the container in a nearby shop using a disabled parking bay.

However, when the couple returned to the car they found a ticket. They challenged the decision, and revealed to an astonished Ian Payne that it took seven years for the fine to be reversed.

The call took place during a conversation on LBC about people with invisible illnesses and the level of abuse or discrimination they face in public.

