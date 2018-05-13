Tom Harwood Calls Student Movement For Brexit Deal Vote "Nonsense"

13 May 2018, 17:55

Tom Harwood, who ran the national student wing of Vote Leave, told Ian Payne it's "probably easier to trade services with someone who speaks your language" than countries located closer.

Student organisations who say they represent almost a million young people at UK universities and colleges are demanding a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

But Tom Harwood, who took charge of the student side of Vote Leave, called the movement "nonsense".

"Most students I know are just a bit bored of it all" he said.

The former Durham Union president told Ian Payne that while the end result of Brexit is still unknown it allowed the government "to have a much broader arrange of tools in terms of what direction it wants to go in."

"And at the end of the day, after every five years we get to vote on it" he said.

