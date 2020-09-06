UKIP founder accuses former MEP of spreading 'scare stories' on Brexit

By Seán Hickey

As the UK's chief Brexit negotiator vows to 'walk away' from talks, the founder of UKIP joined a former Green Party MEP on air to discuss how a potential deal may come about.

Brexit spokesperson for The Green Party Molly Scott Cato told Ian Payne "we just won't have the capacity for the amount of trade that there is," when Brexit comes in.

She insisted that "all the worries we had about a no-deal before are just coming back again," amid the comments of the UK's chief who has warned the EU he will walk away from negotiations if the EU don't bend.

The former MEP told Ian that she doesn't think a deal, whatever comes about will "be a deal that helps our exporters."

In reference to government saying that the UK "won't blink" in negotiations, Ms Cato noted that "the last time we got a deal was because Johnson blinked over the border."

EU chief of Brexit negotiations Michel Barnier has been criticised by UK negotiators. Picture: PA

Professor Alan Sked, founder of UKIP and emeritus professor of international history at LSE told Ian in response that first and foremost he hopes there will be a deal, "even if it's an Australia type deal."

He then accused Ms Cato of "repeating all the scare stories that were proved untrue during the negotiations."

"Nearly all the economists predictions came wrong, they're now saying the sky will fall in all over again," he added.

"There's no reason to believe these scare stories."

Ms Cato came back to tell Mr Sked that "a lot of this stuff is not a myth," warning that the UK has had much of its trading regulations provided to it by the EU for 40 years, and now "our producers and manufacturers are not ready for them."

Commenting on Professor Sked's hope that the UK gets an Australia-style deal at the very least, she told Ian "an Australia deal effectively means no-deal."