Caller On Universal Credit Who Survived A Week On A Packet Of Biscuits

A caller who survived on a packet of biscuits for a week says he often has to choose between heating or food.

Andrew revealed that issues with the roll-out of universal credit forced him to turn to food banks "straight away" because he wasn't being paid.

Surviving on less than £200 a month, he admitted he felt "embarrassed" by having to turn to food banks so soon after making the switch from job seekers allowance - which he said worked "fine".

The caller told Ian Payne that he doesn't want to turn to food banks but "hasn't got a choice" and often finds himself choosing between heating and buying food.

"It has come down to a choice between heating in the winter or do I have food," he said.

But he shocked the LBC presenter when he revealed he once survived a week on a packet of biscuits alone.

Ian Payne was shocked when a caller revealed he once survived a week on a packet of biscuits because of universal credit. Picture: LBC

It comes as Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd links an increased use of food banks to issues with the roll-out of universal credit.

Ms Rudd said in the House of Commons that she was "absolutely clear there were challenges with the initial roll-out" but added that the government had made changes to help with 'food and security'.

"The main issue which led to an increase in food bank use could have been the fact that people had difficulty accessing their money early enough.

"We have made changes to accessing universal credit so that people can have advances, so that there is a legacy run-on after two weeks of housing benefit, and we believe that will help with food and security."

Asked how he foresees his future, Andrew told Ian that he "just don't".

"I just don't. The jobs market is very bleak at the moment.

"I can't believe we're in the United Kingdom in 2019 and we've got more people using food banks than ever before."

Listen to the call in the video above.