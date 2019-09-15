Caller Feared Her Sons Would Be Conscripted Into 'European Army'

Catherine, from Ealing, said she would be horrified to think of herself as "some sort of racist, right-wing bigot" and the real reason she voted to Brexit was because she feared her sons would be conscripted.

She claimed: "There's been this argument in the House of Lords yesterday."

She later said that she had heard someone who said the EU was going to "take over" the Army.

Caller Worried Her Son Would Be Conscribed To 'European Army'. Picture: LBC

Ian Payne was not convinced.

He said: "I will put my entire pension on that not happening.

"What a load of nonsense!"