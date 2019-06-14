Caller Says Rory Stewart Is The Candidate For PM Who Tells The Truth

This caller said that Boris Johnson isn't the Tory candidate who will tell the truth about Brexit as Prime Minister, and that the candidate who will is Rory Stewart

With Boris Johnson holding a commanding lead in the race to be Tory leader, some supporters have suggested the contest should be shortened in order to elect a new prime minister quickly.

But LBC listener Nick phoned Jacob Rees-Mogg to say he wants the contest to continue further.

"I am really very keen to see this contest go further because we have some excellent individuals bidding for this job."

Nick said that he disagreed with Jacob on who should be the next PM as he doesn't believe Boris Johnson is the man for the job.

"Unfortunately, he might have been a year ago but not today - I think he's passed on his sell-by-date."

When Jacob asked him who he would like to see leading the country, Nick explain he's looking for a leader beyond Brexit.

"As a Conservative person and supporter I would like to see somebody take the party not only through this Brexit term, but also see the Conservative party into the future.

"He is the man that would apply for a new generation."

Jacob argued that a leader like Rory Stewart may lead to Brexit not being delivered, and the Conservative's being electorally punished.

Nick responded: "My answer and my advice to you all, Jacob, is that people from now on, they wish and they want to hear the truth.

"What i hear from Rory Stewart is the truth.

"I'm afraid this is not what you're going to hear from Mr Johnson."