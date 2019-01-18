Revealed: Did Jacob Rees-Mogg Host Champagne Party After PM’s Brexit Defeat?

18 January 2019, 19:24

An LBC listener quizzed Jacob Rees-Mogg over claims he celebrated with Champagne when Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted down this week.

The Conservative Eurosceptic described the event as a “meeting with drinks” with other rebel MPs who also voted against the government.

The Prime Minister lost the vote on Tuesday by 230 votes - the largest defeat in history.

Jacob Rees-Mogg hosts an LBC phone-in on Friday evenings
Jacob Rees-Mogg hosts an LBC phone-in on Friday evenings. Picture: LBC

Mr Rees-Mogg said the group had a “small tincture” to “raise their spirits”.

“I think what is known as sparkling French wine was served,” he added.

The Jacob Rees-Mogg airs live on LBC Fridays from 6pm.

You can watch this week’s edition in full below.

