Revealed: Did Jacob Rees-Mogg Host Champagne Party After PM’s Brexit Defeat?
18 January 2019, 19:24
An LBC listener quizzed Jacob Rees-Mogg over claims he celebrated with Champagne when Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted down this week.
The Conservative Eurosceptic described the event as a “meeting with drinks” with other rebel MPs who also voted against the government.
The Prime Minister lost the vote on Tuesday by 230 votes - the largest defeat in history.
Mr Rees-Mogg said the group had a “small tincture” to “raise their spirits”.
“I think what is known as sparkling French wine was served,” he added.
