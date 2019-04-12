Jacob Rees-Mogg Says Family Remains Unified Despite Sister Joining Brexit Party

Jacob Rees-Mogg gave LBC listeners his reaction to the news that his sister had joined Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party ahead of the EU elections next month.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, who has twice stood for the Conservatives in previous general elections, was unveiled as a candidate during the party’s launch in Coventry on Friday.

She told the audience: “I joined the Conservative party in 1984 and this is not a decision I have made lightly.”

"To leave a party for which I have fought at every election since 1987, from Maggie Thatcher through to Theresa May.

"I know which one I’d rather have representing us now.”

Giving his reaction on his Friday LBC show, Jacob said the pair “share the same objective”.

Annunziata was unveiled as a Brexit Party candidate on Friday. Picture: PA/LBC

“She’s younger than I am but I am very influenced by her, therefore it’s odd that we should be in different parties, to some extent uncomfortable for us both,” he said.

“We want exactly the same thing but we are coming to different conclusions about how it should be delivered.”

On whether it would cause a family feud, he continued: “Family ultimately comes ahead of politics.

“Even if Annunziata went off and became a communist she would still remain my sister.

“I’m sorry she’s supporting the new Brexit Party and not the Tories but family always comes above politics and I think always should.”