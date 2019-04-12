Jacob Rees-Mogg Says Family Remains Unified Despite Sister Joining Brexit Party

12 April 2019, 19:12 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 19:20

Jacob Rees-Mogg gave LBC listeners his reaction to the news that his sister had joined Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party ahead of the EU elections next month.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, who has twice stood for the Conservatives in previous general elections, was unveiled as a candidate during the party’s launch in Coventry on Friday.

She told the audience: “I joined the Conservative party in 1984 and this is not a decision I have made lightly.”

"To leave a party for which I have fought at every election since 1987, from Maggie Thatcher through to Theresa May.

"I know which one I’d rather have representing us now.”

Giving his reaction on his Friday LBC show, Jacob said the pair “share the same objective”.

Annunziata was unveiled as a Brexit Party candidate on Friday
Annunziata was unveiled as a Brexit Party candidate on Friday. Picture: PA/LBC

“She’s younger than I am but I am very influenced by her, therefore it’s odd that we should be in different parties, to some extent uncomfortable for us both,” he said.

“We want exactly the same thing but we are coming to different conclusions about how it should be delivered.”

On whether it would cause a family feud, he continued: “Family ultimately comes ahead of politics.

“Even if Annunziata went off and became a communist she would still remain my sister.

“I’m sorry she’s supporting the new Brexit Party and not the Tories but family always comes above politics and I think always should.”

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

7 days ago

Uri Geller claims he caused the leak that closed down the House of Commons

I Bent The Pipes In Parliament To Stop Brexit, Uri Geller Tells LBC

7 days ago

The moment Mark hung up on James O'Brien

Brexiter Hangs Up On James O'Brien When He Asks For Logical Reason For Leaving

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Pregnancy club Bounty UK fined for illegally sharing 14 million users' personal data
Jacob Rees-Mogg presented his Friday LBC show on the day the UK was due to leave the EU

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch It Back

Chelsea to take action against any 'disrespectful' fans at Anfield

Billy Vunipola: England player defends Folau's 'hell awaits gay people' post

Thomas White: University dropout behind notorious dark web site Silk Road 2.0 jailed
Nick Ferrari Astrologist

Astrologer Reveals The Star Sign Most Likely To Make A Success Of Brexit