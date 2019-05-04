Jacob Rees-Mogg Says It Doesn't Matter Where The Leak Came From Huawei Is The Risk

"It doesn't matter where this story came from," said Jacob Rees-Mogg on the subject of the sacking of Gavin Williamson as defence secretary, "what matters if alienating our closest defence allies and potentially putting at risk our communication system," he added.

The Conservative MP said that he is more worried about the "defence of their realm," than about "whether somebody said something marginally indiscreet."

Jacob Rees-Mogg was talking about the sacking on Gavin Williamson. Picture: LBC

Mr Rees-Mogg said he didn't think people should leak from meetings, but pointed out "this government has been the leakiest government that anyone can think of."

Addressing the double standards when it comes to leaking he said: "It's only when the leaking isn't approved of by the hierarchy and then suddenly, somebody has to be fired."

"I think Gavin has been treated poorly and unfairly, and unjustly compared to other cabinet ministers," he added.

Mr Rees-Mogg ended by saying "actually, it's Huawei we should be worried about.