Jacob Rees-Mogg: “If You’re An Islamophobe, I Don’t Want Your Support!”

Jacob Rees-Mogg warned there is no place in the Conservatives for Islamophobes after 14 members were suspended from the party over anti-Muslim comments posted online.

The Tories suspended the members over alleged Islamophobic Facebook messages posted on an unofficial “Jacob Rees-Mogg Supporters Group”.

The page is not affiliated to the party nor Mr Rees-Mogg but included messages such as “get rid of all mosques” and a member who called for Muslims to be thrown off a bridge.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said Islamophobes had no place in the Conservative Party. Picture: LBC

Giving his response live on LBC, the Tory backbencher said: “People like that don’t support me or the Conservative Party.

“Everybody should be judged on their merits, and freedom of religion is one of the most important things about our society.”

He continued: “I would have no truck with people of that kind and would not want them in the Conservative Party.

“If you think you’re a supporter of mine and you’re an Islamophobe and you want to be rude about other religions, thank you very much your support isn’t wanted.”