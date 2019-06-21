Jacob Rees-Mogg Says Mark Field Faced A Difficult Issue But The Protest Was Not Wise

Jacob Rees-Mogg told LBC Listeners that Mark Field faced a "very difficult issue" but said the protest was "not a particularly wise thing to do" in the current climate.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mark Field faced a "very difficult issue" when he was dealing with a Greenpeace protester at a black-tie dinner.

Telling LBC he had "been in these sorts of circumstances," the Tory MP said: "You never know what you're going to do before it happens."

Jacob has previously acted as Chair of Mark Field's Conservative Association.

Having faced these situations before Jacob said you never know what the outcome could be, but that "people can be dangerous," adding that people could be carrying "knives" or "acid."

"I think it's very hard to be too judgemental," Jacob said, "it's been a big discussion point today."

Passionately he said: "You don't know how you will react in these circumstances, what may happen, what the intention of the protester may be."

He went on to praise organised protest. But, warned that "rushing about at a dinner" where there are people like the Chancellor who need security protection, is "not a particularly wise thing to do."

