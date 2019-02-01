Jacob Rees-Mogg Tells LBC Listeners Why He’s Compromising On Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg has told LBC listeners why he is now willing to compromise with Remainers on Brexit.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that what I most want is to leave the European Union,” he said on Friday.

The Conservative Eurosceptic is one of those backing a plan by senior Tory Leave and Remain supporters.

Picture: LBC

Known as the “Malthouse Compromise”, the Northern Ireland backstop would be "recast" as "free trade agreement-lite" with a commitment there would be no hard border with Ireland.

At the same time, the 21-month transition period would be extended by another year to December 2021, during which EU citizens' rights would continue and the UK would pay into the EU budget.

Jacob explained he’s backing the compromise in a bid to guarantee Britain leaves the bloc on March 29th.

