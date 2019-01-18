Jacob Rees-Mogg To Host New Weekly LBC Show, Starting Tonight

Jacob Rees-Mogg will host a new show on LBC every Friday evening. Picture: LBC / PA

Leading Brexit MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is to host his very own weekly LBC show - and it starts this evening.

The Conservative Eurosceptic will present a new hourly phone-in at 6pm every Friday.

The MP for North East Somerset will bring his insight and personality to LBC during a pivotal period in British history.

The 60-minute programme will be packed with callers, opinion and debate as the clock ticks down to Brexit.

It follows the success of Rees-Mogg’s half-hour phone-in which happens every fortnight during Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Launched last April, LBC’s listeners have direct access to the MP, challenging him on the questions they want answered.

“To present a weekly show on LBC at such a crucial time for our nation is an unmissable opportunity for me,” Jacob said.

“Through the phone-ins with Nick Ferrari and the programmes I have already presented, I have thoroughly enjoyed conversing directly with LBC’s listeners.

“Their honesty, insight and wisdom have challenged and inspired me. While I will be behind the microphone, they will take centre stage.

“With Brexit at the top of the agenda and opinions running high, I look forward to finding out what the public really thinks over the next couple of months and to continuing the national debate on LBC.”

James Rea, LBC’s managing editor, said: “With the country in a state of political confusion, Jacob Rees-Mogg joins the LBC line-up during an extraordinary period.

“An outspoken voice on Brexit, he will bring his inside knowledge and vast experience in politics to Friday evenings on LBC, with our 2.1 million weekly listeners across the UK, as always, in the driving seat of the conversation.”