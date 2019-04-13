Jacob Rees-Mogg Tells LBC Listener: “You’re Too Much Of A Snowflake”

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg defends his comparison of Philip Hammond to a dog returning to its vomit, calling a listener who criticised him for it a "snowflake".

Chancellor Philip Hammond defended spending billions of pounds on preparations for no-deal Brexit.

Caller Dave said that that the £4bn spent by the government was "money reasonably well spent" but said he was concerned by Rees-Mogg being critical of Philip Hammond.

"I think 'as a fool repeats his folly so a dog returns to his vomit' is a very suitable quotation to the forecast," Mr Rees-Mogg said.

But Dave said: "You're comparing somebody to a dog, which I don't think is on."

Chancellor Philip Hammond has defended £4bn spending on no-deal Brexit preparations. Picture: Getty

Mr Rees-Mogg said: "You're too sensitive, you're too much of a snowflake.

"I'm sure Philip Hammond is big enough to cope with being called somebody a dog returning to its vomit."

"This sort of approach to language is a bit wet frankly, the politicians have to take with rough with the smooth and if they fail in their job, and they give absurd forecasts and they give credibility to them, and they don't deliver on their election promises then they must expect to take a bit of criticism.

Watch above.