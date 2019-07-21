Jacob Rees-Mogg Gives LBC His Instant Reaction To Philip Hammond Resignation

21 July 2019, 12:37

Jacob Rees-Mogg gives LBC his reaction to Philip Hammond announcing his resignation as Chancellor if Boris Johnson wins the Tory leadership race.

Speaking on his LBC show, the Tory backbencher said: "I appreciate that undertakers across the country will be sorry to see the leader of their profession going with that cheerful countenance that he so often brings to British political life, but it's quite an important story.

"He's a big figure in the Conservative Party, he's been Chancellor of the Exchequer since Theresa May became Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary before that.

"So the news is significant."

More to follow...

