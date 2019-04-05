Rees-Mogg Tells Angry Remainer: "You're Really Reducing The Level Of The Debate"

When this Remainer got personal during a row over Brexit, Jacob Rees-Mogg accused him of “really reducing the level of the debate”.

Martin and the Conservative backbencher clashed after Theresa May asked the EU for another extension to the Article 50 deadline.

The Prime Minister wants Brexit day to be moved until June 30th, but there are suggestions the EU wants the delay to be 12 months.

Martin told Jacob he doesn’t want Brexit to happen for “500 years” - if at all.

Jacob Rees-Mogg hosted his LBC show on Friday. Picture: LBC

“We’ll turn into a Greece-like state within a few months, my children won’t have the freedom to move about Europe,” the caller said.

“You don’t care about people,” Martin continued.

“It’s all about you, and your 19th-century views of the Great British Empire that have disappeared.”

At this point, Jacob cut in: “Martin you’re really reducing the level of the debate.

“It’s not personal, it’s about policy.

"Stick to policy. We voted to leave, the country voted to leave and that’s what happened.”

