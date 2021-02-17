1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien

17 February 2021, 12:25

By Fiona Jones

As 1.7 million extra people are told to shield, James O'Brien explains why this is proof lockdown scepticism is "stupid and wrong."

Around 1.7 million more people are being added to the Covid-19 shielding list in England, after experts identified more factors which put them at serious risk.

Letters will be arriving imminently telling people they should be in the coronavirus shielding group - meaning they will need to remain in their homes until 31 March.

This addition has emerged as scientists have used a new model to determine those most likely to suffer severe coronavirus symptoms or stress.

Those newly identified as being at higher risk because of multiple factors, including underlying health conditions, will get priority access for vaccines, officials confirmed.

James reflected on this "astonishing" figure, worrying that the story has not been given the attention it deserves.

He theorised this was due to the owners of "right-wing" newspapers who have been "flirting with so-called lockdown scepticism."

The further 1.7 million people deemed vulnerable is "yet more evidence that [lockdown scepticism] was stupid and wrong."

He explained: "If you called last year for the 2.2 million people on the list as being vulnerable to be some how locked up and protected and insulated from the rest of society, while everybody else went back to society...today you've learnt your policy would have sent 1.7 million vulnerable people...tootling out in to the street.

"You would have sent them tootling out in to the pubs during Eat Out to Help Out."

Around 2.2 million people were currently on the list in England, many of whom were identified for a single reason, such as specific cancers, people on immunosuppression drugs or those with severe respiratory conditions.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle

James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle
James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US

James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US
James O'Brien compares glaring difference between headlines about Meghan and Kate

James O'Brien compares shocking difference between headlines about Meghan and Kate
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap announcement

James O'Brien reacts to PM's lockdown roadmap announcement

"The Chancellor refuses to meet me over 3 million excluded," says Annaliese Dodds

'The Chancellor won't meet me over 3 million excluded,' says Anneliese Dodds
James O'Brien is 'utterly unsurprised' hotel quarantine scheme 'fell at the first hurdle'

'Unsurprising': James O'Brien reacts to hotel quarantine scheme 'falling at first hurdle'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

2 days ago

Donald Trump 'will wind up in a courtroom' within a year, former Deputy Solicitor General predicts

Donald Trump 'will wind up in a courtroom' within a year, former Dep. Solicitor Gen. predicts

3 days ago

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A packed Bournemouth beach in August

No Covid-19 outbreaks linked to crowded beaches in summer, says top scientist
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says England's lockdown will be relaxed in stages

Boris Johnson confirms England’s lockdown will be lifted in 'stages'
The syringe emoji has been updated

Apple unveils new emojis including vaccine syringe and gender neutral faces
During the current lockdown in England people have been told to work from home unless they "absolutely" cannot do so.

Work from home guidance ‘to remain’ even as lockdown eases next month
People on London's South Bank during the UK lockdown

Lift lockdown earlier as vaccination data are 'so good,' top scientist tells MPs
Covid cases have plummeted across many boroughs in the capital

Covid-19: Weekly cases plummet by more than 50% in some London boroughs
The Royal Free Hospital’s specialist and secure clinical research facilities in London will be used for the trial.

UK approves world first 'human challenge' study to infect people with Covid-19
The NHS is likely to remain "at full stretch" for at least another six weeks, a leading health official said

Covid cases 'need to be under 50,000' before lockdown is eased, health official warns
Dominic Raab: 'No jab no job' Covid policy is up to employers

Dominic Raab: 'No jab no job' Covid policy is up to employers
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will call for the ceasefires at a UN Security Council meeting.

Other countries need to ‘step up’ and provide vaccines to world's poorest, Rabb tells LBC