"Abusive" Paraglider Sought By Police Rings James O'Brien

30 August 2018, 13:17

The paraglider who was allegedly "abusive and hostile" to members of the public rang James to answer the accusations.

Reports of a paraglider causing criminal damage and obstructing the highway in southern East Sussex have been received over the past two years.

Police officials, who are searching for the man, say he allegedly "intimidates people" and is "generally behaving in an anti-social manner," and uses Galley Hill, Bexhill-on-Sea, as a launch site.

James stopped Mystery Hour to take the call from "evil" paraglider, known as Paul in Bexhill, to let him hit back at the claims.

Paul said: "The accusations are lies. Fake news like Councillors, police officers, beach rescue guys, dog walkers.

"One woman came up to me with her dog and said 'You shouldn't be doing that here - it's very dangerous,' while her dog was weeing on my wing [on the glider] which is worth £4000."

James Told The "Abusive" Paraglider To "Fly Free"
James Told The "Abusive" Paraglider To "Fly Free". Picture: LBC

James mockingly asked Paul: "Do you intimidate people by flying low over the sea front?"

Unable to contain his laughter, Paul replied: "No, I do not.. I fly low because I'm a paraglider pilot flying by a hill which is exempt from the five under foot rule. I'm a free flying spirit. I live to fly and fly to live."

The LBC presenter exclaimed: "I'm with you man... Fly free, fly free Paul. It's the man trying to crush you... You're a local treasure."

Paul later offered to take James out on a free tandem jump to which the presenter declined remarking "It would frighten the life out of me."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

If Labour Adopts Second Vote, Should Remainers Forgive Corbyn For Anti-Semitism Row?

3 days ago

A shopper carries plastic bags

Government "Behind The Curve" On Plastic Bags, Labour MP Says

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

The Call On Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe That Made Shelagh Fogarty Angry

22 hours ago