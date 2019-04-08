James O'Brien Admits He "Can't See The Wood For The Trees" In ULEZ Debate

8 April 2019, 10:58 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 11:02

James revealed that he is cyncical of the ULEZ debate and the motives of those involved in the debate, and likened it to the Brexit debate.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) starts today, Monday 8th April 2019.

London is introducing the UK's first ULEZ in a bid to halve emissions from cars in the capital by 2020.

It means that vehicles which do not meet strict emission requirements will face a daily charge to travel. The ULEZ will apply to the same area as the current Congestion Charge zone.

On the day of its introduction, James O'Brien revealed that he is cynical of the debate which it has provoked.

"I can't see the woods for the trees sometimes", James admitted.

"I don't know who the reliable actors are in these conversations, and I don't know who is simply being paid to pollute the news agenda, not just the atmosphere and the environment in which we all live."

James O'Brien
Picture: LBC

"Look at Brexit...How have we allowed ourselves to be turned into a country that voted in 2016 for something that was - to many of us - so clearly going to turn into this?

"The answer is the the pollution of the public space with propaganda invested interests", he asserted.

He went on to express his cynical belief that the only reason ULEZ is being debated is "because of the money, the effort and the energy which has been put into creating a false dichotomy".

"We shouldn't even be debating this... that the air we breathe is increasingly poisonous", he said.

Watch the clip in full above...

Comments

Loading...

