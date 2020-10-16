"Andy Burnham is rejecting lockdown for political gain," Manchester caller tells James O'Brien

16 October 2020, 12:36

By Fiona Jones

This caller from Manchester told James O'Brien he believes the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is refusing the toughest level of Covid restriction for "his own political gain."

Greater Manchester will "stand firm" against Government plans to move the city into the toughest level of Covid restrictions, the mayor Andy Burnham has said.

Likening the north to being Westminster's guinea pig, Mr Burnham said local leaders were "unanimously opposed" to the introduction of "flawed and unfair" Tier Three rules.

Caller Alex lives in Manchester and "has an issue with the way Andy Burnham is handling this".

He told James: "I feel like what he's doing is for his own political gain because what is he actually trying to achieve here?"

James answered that he is trying to achieve what the Lancashire County Council has achieved which £42 million of support for people who are forced not to work if they go into Tier Three - currently, if put into the strictest lockdown people in Greater Manchester "would have to make ends meet on £5.60 an hour."

Alex acknowledged that the mayor is calling for financial support, "but the longer this takes and the more he delays, the more out of control the spread of the virus can get in Manchester.

"That's going to lead to more severe and lengthier measures in the long term...and do more damage to the local economy anyway."

James countered that while Alex's point about the virus spreading is "irrefutable", he did not see Mr Burnham as putting politics above people: "This is simply the Mayor asking that furloughed workers receive support similar to what the whole country received during the main national lockdown."

James said, "His motivation is...that the last lockdown was really tough, why on earth would we move back into it with less help and support in place?

"That is also quite hard to argue with."

The caller said he agrees with the Mayor on that fundamental point, acknowledging the rock and the hard place he is experiencing.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan says he wouldn't support current measures

Mayor says he 'wouldn't support' current Government conditions for TfL bailout
Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of 'horrendous' financial woes during Covid crisis

Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of how Covid is 'crushing' his business
'Herd immunity is a myth in the context of Covid,' James O'Brien warns

'Herd immunity is a myth in the context of Covid,' James O'Brien warns caller
Baffled caller confused over which three-tier lockdown rules to follow

Baffled caller confused over which three-tier lockdown rules to follow
James had strong words for those who deny the impact of coronavirus

James O'Brien brands Covid deniers 'absolute clowns' after caller's moving tale
James O'Brien caller breaks down why people go down QAnon rabbit hole

James O'Brien caller explains why increasing numbers believe in QAnon conspiracy theory

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

4 days ago

Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has said the UK should prepare for a no deal Brexit

Boris Johnson says UK should 'get ready' for no deal Brexit

Lancashire has moved to the highest Covid alert level but Manchester is holding out

Manchester stands firm against Tier 3 as Lancashire heads into tougher Covid rules
Emma is unable to sell her flat because of the cladding.

LBC uncovers ‘forged’ cladding-safety certificates, costing victims thousands of pounds
British Airways has been fined £20m

British Airways fined £20 million over 2018 data hack

Metropolitan Police officers crashed a wedding reception

Wedding venue owner faces £10,000 fine after 100 guests attend reception
Police will be stepping up action as London goes into tier two

Police to step up action as London goes into 'tier two' at midnight
Manchester's local governments have refused to put them into Tier 3 restrictions

No10 'can force Manchester into Tier 3 restrictions, Raab warns
Tier 3 restrictions are expected to be announced for Lancashire

Lancashire expected to become next area put under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
"I'm not sure people would accept Government-imposed lockdown": Rochdale council leader

"I'm not sure people would accept Government-imposed lockdown": Rochdale council leader