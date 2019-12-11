Exclusive

"I'm angry and worried": Hugh Grant's concern if Tories win election

Hugh Grant told James O'Brien that the prospect of the Conservatives winning tomorrow's general election is "very dark and very scary".

The Love Actually star has been campaigning over the last few weeks to encourage people to vote tactically and ignore their tribal loyalties.

Speaking to James O'Brien, he said he's never really got involved in elections before, but he is extremely concerned about a Tory win.

He said: "I feel like a Coke can that's been rolling around the bottom of the car for too long and someone needs to pull the ring.

"I'm just angry. I'm angry and worried.

James O'Brien spoke to Hugh Grant about the general election. Picture: LBC

"I'm not normally like that. A general election comes up and I take a moderate interest. If say the Conservatives get in, I say it wouldn't be my choice, but at least they'll be fiscally responsible.

"This time around, I think it's a very very different beast. They've kicked out their moderate, decent, responsible element. We're facing something very dark and very scary.

"For the first time in my 59 years, I'm really worried for the country."

Hugh also revealed his frustration almost made him stand as an MP - but he decided he wouldn't want to have to stick to party lines.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.