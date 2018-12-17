Anonymous Tube Driver Phones LBC To Explain £100k Pay Story

17 December 2018, 13:04 | Updated: 17 December 2018, 13:34

This anonymous Tube driver revealed his pay package, and it was far below the £100k figure reported.

It's after figures released to the Sunday Times showed one London Underground driver earned £103,374 in the year to November.

Nine others received over £100,000 - more than most airline pilots.

The headline comes as drivers on the Central line prepare to strike on Saturday on the final shopping weekend before Christmas.

Drivers will walk out from 8pm on Friday December 21st until 2am on Saturday December 22nd; then again two hours later from 4am until 8pm in protest after a train driver was dismissed.

Driver "Bob" phoned James O'Brien to express his confusion over the headlines, explaining the actual base-line salary for an average tube driver.

James O'Brien London Underground
Picture: LBC & PA

The tube driver said that the reported salaries of these Tube drivers are an exception and would include pension contributions as well as free travel as a benefit.

In fact, the caller claimed that compared with other train operators, Tube drivers' pay grade is one of the lowest as he read out how much he earned last month.

He didn't agree with how the highest figures had been reported, saying it completely ignored the base salary.

You can listen to the call in full above...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Plea To Mark Carney To Put Ethnic Minority Person On £50 Note

1 day ago

Matt Frei

Leading Brexiteer Living In France Reveals His Plan To Return To UK

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Politicians Untouched By Negative Effects Of Immigration Says Caller

6 mins ago