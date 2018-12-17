Anonymous Tube Driver Phones LBC To Explain £100k Pay Story

This anonymous Tube driver revealed his pay package, and it was far below the £100k figure reported.

It's after figures released to the Sunday Times showed one London Underground driver earned £103,374 in the year to November.

Nine others received over £100,000 - more than most airline pilots.

The headline comes as drivers on the Central line prepare to strike on Saturday on the final shopping weekend before Christmas.

Drivers will walk out from 8pm on Friday December 21st until 2am on Saturday December 22nd; then again two hours later from 4am until 8pm in protest after a train driver was dismissed.

Driver "Bob" phoned James O'Brien to express his confusion over the headlines, explaining the actual base-line salary for an average tube driver.

Picture: LBC & PA

The tube driver said that the reported salaries of these Tube drivers are an exception and would include pension contributions as well as free travel as a benefit.

In fact, the caller claimed that compared with other train operators, Tube drivers' pay grade is one of the lowest as he read out how much he earned last month.

He didn't agree with how the highest figures had been reported, saying it completely ignored the base salary.

You can listen to the call in full above...