Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

"Anti-woke" caller struggles to clearly define what the phrase means.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

James O'Brien heard from a self-described "anti-woke" caller who struggled to fully explain what that meant.

The caller said wokeism is when people "seek offence where it doesn't exist", but then said he was "scared to go down the rabbit hole" of giving examples.

The call took place in January.

James allowed prolonged periods of silence to elapse as the caller attempted to think of "insincere" training courses about "woke" issues that he had attended at work, but he refused to mention specifically what they were.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.