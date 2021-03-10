Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'

10 March 2021, 13:50

By Fiona Jones

This army vet, who served in Afghanistan at the same time as Prince Harry, tells James O'Brien why he should keep his royal protection in an impassioned speech.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have claimed their security detail was withdrawn by the royal family in their tell-all US interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Prince took exception to this move, telling Winfrey, "I was born into this position. I inherited this risk."

Instead the prince will pay for personal security for himself and his family with inheritance from his mother Diana.

Army vet Michael called for this decision to be reversed: “Here’s a royal who fought to protect his country and is now having his protection withdrawn. The irony is gob-smacking.”

"Anyone that serves will tell you that the Iraq and Afghan conflict, no matter your political view, it was horrendous."

Read more: Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC

He told James that Prince Harry has paid his debt to his country: "The physical security of a nation and its citizens has been guaranteed by young men and women willing to go...and pay the ultimate price.

"Before anything else I do urge people to never forget that."

Michael spoke of the impressive nature of Harry's work, "Everyone blaming Meghan, saying that a man who has done such incredible things under the intensity of combat, cannot make his own decisions is ludicrous."

The Prince was on the ground paroling and the only protection he had was that the media could not not reveal his location as he was "obviously a massive target," the war vet said.

"That puts a completely different complexion on their complaints about not being afforded royal protection," reflected James, adding that Prince Harry is a target in and out of a war zone.

Prince Harry is also set to lose several honorary military titles, including Captain General of the Royal Marines and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving in the Royal Navy, as the Sussexes officially step back as senior royals.

Read more: Queen to 'privately' address issues raised in Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

