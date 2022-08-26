August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

26 August 2022, 15:02 | Updated: 26 August 2022, 15:04

By Abigail Reynolds

After the energy price cap rose by 80%, James O’Brien blasted the “derelict” lack of response from government ministers.

The energy price cap set in October 2021 has risen today. As a result the average household bill will increase to £3,549 this October as reported by The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets.

“Friday August 26th, the day upon which a metaphorical bomb went off in every household in the country. And the elected government has not put a single member up for interview,” James stated.

“On a day of unprecedented bad news in the arena of domestic energy bills, the government has not put up a single representative to address the nation,” he reiterated, followed by a pause so long it ran the risk of LBC’s emergency tape kicking in.

After a considerate pause he continued, “Not a single person, not a scooby doo, not a syllable, not a sniff.”

James said: “I don’t think today we can ask why [that is the case]. There are perhaps some reasons that are rational… Boris Johnson delinquent and derelict from the very beginning… so there are no surprises that he would be utterly absent.”

James went on to share Ofgem's reaction to the price cap rise, “The boss of Ofgem has admitted that the rise would be devastating for many families.”

Addressing listeners, he said, “They won’t put anyone up to talk to you, not even to say ‘Sorry we can’t do more but we have to wait for the new person to come into place.’

