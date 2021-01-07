James O'Brien branded this call 'brilliant' and LBC listeners agreed

7 January 2021, 13:27 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 13:42

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

James branded this call "brilliant" and LBC listeners said it was "insightful," "spot-on," and "excellent".

After violence rocked America's capitol, James O'Brien threw open the phonelines to hear LBC listener's views.

Kerry called in to speak to James in a call he branded "brilliant."

She told James "it does my head in," saying "we all saw this coming."

Citing comments made by President Trump and his actions during his time in the White House, Kerry said similar things were happening here.

The caller referenced comments made by Boris Johnson when he criticised Barack Obama and suggested his attitude to Britain might be based on his “part-Kenyan”.

She said she was concerned the UK has a similar sentiment to that in the UK but warned "we pretend it's far-flung and could never happen here."

James said he found it "highly unlikely" that any of the people that "actively endorsed and championed Donald Trump's toxicity" would face any consequences.

"They'll all be at work today, grinning away," he said.

Kerry said she thought the only reason the Government was condemning Donald Trump following the events in the Capitol was because "he didn't win the election."

After some discussion on the use of language and how people have viewed Trump over the last four years, James told Kerry her call was "well worth the wait."

Urging her to phone LBC again he branded her call "absolutely brilliant."

And LBC listeners agreed too, taking to social media they sang the praises of the caller too.

Last night chaos raged after Mr Trump gave his fans a jolt into action in a rally outside the White House and urged them to march to the Capitol.

Protesters then clashed with police, one woman died after being shot and three other people died after suffering "medical emergencies", according to police chief Robert Contee.

As protesters attacked the Capitol, both chambers of Congress were forced into recess as they debated the Electoral College vote that handed Mr Biden the presidency.

Mr Trump initially tweeted to ask his supporters to "remain peaceful" before posting a video asking protesters to "go home".

But he also used the video to claim that the election was "fraudulent" and that he feels supporters' "pain".

"We love you. You're very special," he added.

Twitter removed the retweet, like and reply functions on the video post "due to a risk of violence", before locking his account and demanding the removal of the clip and two other posts.

In the early hours of Thursday in DC, Mr Trump continued to dispute his opponent's victory but committed to a peaceful transfer of power.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20," he said in a statement posted to Twitter by an aide.

