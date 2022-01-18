James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

18 January 2022, 11:52 | Updated: 18 January 2022, 12:04

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Listeners are branding this James O'Brien’s best monologue yet as he sums up exactly what's going on in this country to distract from partygate.

James told his LBC audience he was trying to encourage them to "take a step back from the circular firing squad and reflect upon what the hell has happened to our fantastic country."

"How have we ended up putting our future, our fate, our international reputation in the hands of two superannuated schoolboys who can't stop squabbling?"

The reflection on the state of the government comes after Downing Street denied claims that Boris Johnson knew in advance about the 'bring your own booze party' in the Number 10 garden, which occurred at the height of lockdown.

The Prime Minister's former chief advisor - Dominic Cummings has accused him of lying to Parliament about the gathering in May 2020 .

Referring to the constant tit-for-tat battle between Boris Johnson and his former top aide Dominic Cummings, James said:

"Through a combination of a ridiculous newspaper industry, the over-promotion of halfwits, a political underclass that have careered to the front benches of the Conservative Party, and the celebration of some of the stupidest people ever to draw breath in Parliament, we've ended up with these two men presiding over our nation until the point one of them fell foul of the other's wife."

"This is beyond Albert Square, the sheer petty, pathetic, triviality of all. So what happened to the one that was in charge? He fell out with the other one's wife!

"Really? Like Phil and Grant!"

Continuing his summing up of the state of the nation, James said Dominic Cummings was the "brains" while Boris Johnson was the "frontman, the face of the operation."

"Together they were going to rebuild Britain in their own Brexity image."

However, James said it all went wrong when the "brains fell out with the wife of the face!"

"And you're still waving your little flags and claiming you're patriotic for supporting these people? Unbelievable!"

"The more I think about it the more I contemplate the carnage that's been wreaked on our country and our political reputation, the angrier I get!"

"Keir Starmer can pull his bloody socks up while we're at it, why isn't he landing more punches on these people?"

"Pathetic!"

Summing up the state of the country, James said there was a "massive cost of living crisis on the horizon, you've got a Secretary of State for Culture complaining about the BBC, an enormous energy price crisis right around the corner.

"And Priti Patel's talking about sending the Royal Navy into the Channel to turn away a few kids in boats.

"Unbelievable!"

In one of his most passionate monologues yet, an emotive James O'Brien drew positive responses on social media with LBC listeners saying the radio presenter was "on fire".

Watch the whole of James O'Brien's amazing monologue in the video at the top of the page.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

Exclusive
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

Sadiq Khan was asked if the Met would have ignored the Sarah Everard vigil if it was BYOB

'If the Everard vigil was BYOB, would the have Met ignored it?'

James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien said the Prime Minister's regime reminded him of a video game.

James O'Brien's powerful analogy of Boris 'sucking the souls' of those closest to him

James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

'January 6 is just the beginning'

Capitol riots not culmination of Trump years but 'just the beginning', says journalist

James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about Whatsapp messages

Flat saga: James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about WhatsApp messages

'Come and spend a shift with me': Paramedic hits out at 'pontificating' journalists

Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

RNLI confirms fishermen 'who didn't want migrants being rescued' blocked crew from going to help
Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Elections 2021: James O'Brien gives his instant reaction

Elections 2021: James O'Brien gives his instant reaction

Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than the Home Office

Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than Home Office
'It's like believing the moon is made of cheese': James O'Brien reflects on the 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban

James O'Brien reflects on 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban
Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'

Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'
James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban

James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban
Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'

Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

1 month ago

I abhor the Covid parties but will stay loyal to Boris, Tory MP says

I abhor the Covid parties but will stay loyal to Boris, Tory MP says

3 days ago

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Magistrates would be allowed to hand out jail terms of up to a year under the plans

Ryan Giggs trial pushed back seven months due to Covid courts backlog
Boris Johnson has refused to rule out resigning.

Rattled PM refuses to rule out resigning over No10 drinks party during lockdown
A funeral was held for Ashling Murphy on Tuesday.

Heartbroken children line the streets in tears at teacher Ashling Murphy's funeral
Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn, was behind the attack on a synagogue in Texas

Brit who took four hostages at Texas synagogue investigated by MI5 but cleared
Boris Johnson is battling to remain in No 10

Covid laws in England 'to be scrapped in March' amid PM's 'Operation Red Meat'
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will not be eligible to receive a Platinum Jubilee medal

Fresh humiliation as Prince Harry and Andrew ‘not eligible’ for Platinum Jubilee medal
There are reports the Navy is rejecting plans to 'push back' migrants in the Channel

'We would not storm migrant boats': Navy rejects plan to push back Channel refugees
Leaked military photos have surfaced showing the scale of destruction on Tonga

Tonga tsunami: Leaked military photos show 'catastrophic' damage
Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'
Dominic Raab said Insulate Britain's actions are not "normal, peaceful protest, but sabotage"

Eco-mob protests are sabotage, Raab says as Govt pushes ahead with protest crackdown