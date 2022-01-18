James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

James told his LBC audience he was trying to encourage them to "take a step back from the circular firing squad and reflect upon what the hell has happened to our fantastic country."

"How have we ended up putting our future, our fate, our international reputation in the hands of two superannuated schoolboys who can't stop squabbling?"

The reflection on the state of the government comes after Downing Street denied claims that Boris Johnson knew in advance about the 'bring your own booze party' in the Number 10 garden, which occurred at the height of lockdown.

The Prime Minister's former chief advisor - Dominic Cummings has accused him of lying to Parliament about the gathering in May 2020 .

Referring to the constant tit-for-tat battle between Boris Johnson and his former top aide Dominic Cummings, James said:

"Through a combination of a ridiculous newspaper industry, the over-promotion of halfwits, a political underclass that have careered to the front benches of the Conservative Party, and the celebration of some of the stupidest people ever to draw breath in Parliament, we've ended up with these two men presiding over our nation until the point one of them fell foul of the other's wife."

"This is beyond Albert Square, the sheer petty, pathetic, triviality of all. So what happened to the one that was in charge? He fell out with the other one's wife!

"Really? Like Phil and Grant!"

Continuing his summing up of the state of the nation, James said Dominic Cummings was the "brains" while Boris Johnson was the "frontman, the face of the operation."

"Together they were going to rebuild Britain in their own Brexity image."

However, James said it all went wrong when the "brains fell out with the wife of the face!"

"And you're still waving your little flags and claiming you're patriotic for supporting these people? Unbelievable!"

"The more I think about it the more I contemplate the carnage that's been wreaked on our country and our political reputation, the angrier I get!"

"Keir Starmer can pull his bloody socks up while we're at it, why isn't he landing more punches on these people?"

"Pathetic!"

Summing up the state of the country, James said there was a "massive cost of living crisis on the horizon, you've got a Secretary of State for Culture complaining about the BBC, an enormous energy price crisis right around the corner.

"And Priti Patel's talking about sending the Royal Navy into the Channel to turn away a few kids in boats.

"Unbelievable!"

In one of his most passionate monologues yet, an emotive James O'Brien drew positive responses on social media with LBC listeners saying the radio presenter was "on fire".

