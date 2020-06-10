Black caller's memorable response when James O'Brien asked about statues of slavers

10 June 2020, 13:00

This caller's powerful response to whether statues featuring slavers should be removed left James O'Brien lost for words.

James was talking about Sarah Vine's Daily Mail article in which she said that the rewriting of Britain's history left her worried about the country's future.

He asked Simone for her thoughts on it. Simone's response will stay long in the memory.

"Sarah Vine is frightened today. We're frightened every single day of our lives.

"Every time our black boys leave our sight, we are frightened 'will they come back home?'

"The police brutality doesn't just happen in the United States. It happens right here on our own shores.

"I'm a property owner. I was arrested because my white tenant called the police because I changed my own locks. The police automatically assumed that I was the tenant and she was the landlord. It's systematic.

"Welcome to our world, Sarah Vine. Welcome to our world.

"I have to explain to my nine-year-old son not to wear a tracksuit as his go-to attire because, fast-forward 10 years time, he will not be deemed in the same way as his peers. You will be stopped. You will be searched and he will always have to look over his shoulder.

James O'Brien heard a powerful response from a caller on the toppling of statues
James O'Brien heard a powerful response from a caller on the toppling of statues. Picture: LBC / PA

"Let's change the conversation. Let's rewrite history right here in Britain because we're here to stay. We will make a different story for the next generation."

James could only respond: "If anybody can, it's you. Thank you so much for that."

Hear her powerful response at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"This is not just about the killing of one man" Maajid Nawaz calls out UK systematic racism

"This is not just about the killing of one man" Maajid Nawaz calls out UK systematic racism

2 days ago

John Amaechi gives powerful account of how individuals can fight racism

John Amaechi gives powerful account of how individuals can fight racism

3 days ago

"People only take notice of these statues when people suggest they come down."

"People only take notice of these statues when people suggest they come down."

18 hours ago

LBC Latest

Babylon Health app praised by health secretary admits patients' video consultations leaked to other users
The Business Minister insisted Shaun Bailey is still the Tory Mayoral candidate

Minister denies reports Shaun Bailey will be replaced as Tory Mayoral candidate

Black Lives Matter: Gone With The Wind and US reality show Cops pulled as protests continue
Boris Johnson will say zoos can reopen next week as long as they can uphold social-distancing rules

Zoos to reopen in latest lockdown easing, Boris Johnson set to announce