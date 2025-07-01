Blind technician: 'job centres won't help me get hired'

Blind technician: 'job centres won't help me get hired'

By LBC

'Nobody would hire me for health & safety risks'

Daniel, who's a trained technician and can build computers from scratch, called to say it's the system that has to be fixed. He says, "I've tried my hardest to get a job but employers keep turning me down for health and safety risks".

"I don't have to see a job coach because of my conditions, but I choose to, and even he says there’s no guarantee they can help me," continues Daniel. He is convinced there are many people out there like him that would like to work but nobody would hire them.