Boris Johnson has offended 50,000 families, caller tells James O'Brien

3 June 2020, 11:42

This caller told James O'Brien that 50,000 families have been offended by reports that Boris Johnson is now taking direct control of the coronavirus crisis.

The Daily Telegraph today reports that the Prime Minister is to take chrage of the government's handing of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eldin lost his brother six weeks ago to the disease and he called in to tell James how offended he felt by those remarks.

"I feel like Boris Johnson spat in my face today with saying that.

"I lost my brother, 42 years old, on 11th April. He worked as security on a nightclub. If we'd gone into lockdown sooner, he would have been less at risk.

James O'Brien's caller was offended by Boris Johnson
James O'Brien's caller was offended by Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC / PA

"With him saying he's now taking control is ridiculous.

"What was he doing up until now? Sleeping? My brother has been buried for six weeks now.

"My body is shaking and I feel so offended. 50,000 families have been offended.

"The whole country should feel this offence."

His call really touched listeners.

Watch the call in full at the top of the page.

