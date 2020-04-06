James O'Brien: How is Boris sick enough to go to hospital, but still running the UK?

6 April 2020, 13:16 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 13:21

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien only had a mild case of Covid-19, but struggled to get through his radio show. As Boris Johnson has a more severe case, James asks how he's still well enough to be running the country.

The Prime Minister spent last night in hospital after the symptoms of his coronavirus remained 10 days after they first appeared.

Despite this, Downing Street confirmed he is still running the government from his hospital bed.

James revealed last week that he had been suffering from Covid-19, with mild symptoms ranging from a loss of smell to a shortness of breath and extreme exhaustion. He kept doing his three-hour radio show, but went straight back to bed afterwards.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "On a scale of 1-10, I was a two or a three.

"I know there are millions of people who are displaying no symptoms whatsoever or who get the loss of the senses without any other symptoms. They'd be a zero or a one.

"Our friend Theo, LBC's Political Editor, he'd be an eight or nine. He was really sick and taken into hospital.

"And it seems Boris Johnson is much closer that position than to mine.

James O'Brien asked if Boris Johnson can still run the country from hospital
James O'Brien asked if Boris Johnson can still run the country from hospital. Picture: LBC / Boris Johnson

"To that end, I don't get this notion that he's sick enough to be taken into hospital, but still capable of running the government.

"He should stop pretending he is of any use to anyone at the moment and concentrate on getting better."

Hear his full monologue at the top of the page.

