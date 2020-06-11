James O'Brien on Boris Johnson: "If you elect a joker, you get a tragedy"

By James O'Brien

This is James O'Brien's coruscating monologue on Boris Johnson's claim he has responded well to the coronavirus crisis.

"The last 12 weeks have been awful. They have been objectively appalling. We have lost people we didn't have to lose.

"The international comparisons made this clear weeks ago, which is roughly when they stopped sharing them with you.

"The chief adviser to the Prime Minister lied to you about why he drove to Barnard Castle. Nobody drives to a tourist spot on his wife's birthday to test his eyesight. You know that.

"But they hold us now in such incredibly low regard that they think they can tell us that they were driving their car to test their eyes and that we'll believe it.

James O'Brien had some strong words for Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC / PA

"That's what happens: when you elect a joker, you get a tragedy.

"When you put a liar in charge, the lies don't disappear, they get bigger and bigger and bigger, until you arrive here, today.

"Tens of thousands of lives could have been saved by an earlier lockdown. Boris Johnson is still claiming he's done a really good job."

