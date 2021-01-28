James O'Brien: Scottish independence debate could turn country 'upside down again'

28 January 2021, 11:34

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien said he thinks "we're about to go upside down again" while reflecting on the post-Brexit Scottish independence debate.

His words come as Boris Johnson visits Scotland today despite the nation's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning his trip is "not essential".

Speaking of the debate around Scottish independence, James said: "It seems to me that we're about to go upside down again.

"So all the reasons for wanting to remain in the union seem to change depending on which union you're talking about."

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC he supports PM's 'perfectly legitimate' Scotland trip

He added: "I think we're going to see people who argued that we should leave the European Union deploying very similar arguments to people that argued we should remain in the European Union when it comes to the Scottish argument.

Read more: Boris Johnson to visit Scotland despite Sturgeon warning his trip is "not essential"

"And I think there's so much lingering sadness, resentment [and] anger among people who wanted to remain in the European Union that they see a breakup of the United Kingdom perhaps as some sort of vindication or validation."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has questioned the need for the visit, insisting is is not "essential" at a time when political leaders are urging people to stay at home - although she stressed the Prime Minister is welcome in Scotland.

The Prime Minister will use his visit on Thursday to argue the Union has been integral in tackling the pandemic - administering the Covid-19 vaccine, providing coronavirus testing and giving economic support.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's powerful response to the UK passing 100,000 Covid deaths

James O'Brien's powerful response to the UK passing 100,000 Covid deaths
James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work
James branded the situation 'hellish'

'She's running out of data on her phone so can't access emails for free school meal vouchers'
Wine importer tells James O'Brien of post-Brexit red tape struggles

Wine importer tells James O'Brien of shocking struggles with post-Brexit red tape
'UK is an international laughing stock': James O'Brien reacts to Brexit latest

'UK is an international laughing stock': James O'Brien reacts to Brexit latest
James O'Brien's passionate response to Tory MPs who want schools to reopen

James O'Brien's passionate response to Tory MPs who want schools to reopen

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

4 days ago

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

4 days ago

'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

WHO investigators are investigating the origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan

WHO team released from quarantine to investigate Covid-19 origins in Wuhan
Police and teachers could be bumped up Covid vaccine priority list

When will teachers and the police get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown the distribution operation for sending the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccines

EU tells officials sent to ‘spot check’ AstraZeneca plant in Belgium in supply row
Boris Johnson confirmed a third national lockdown at the beginning of January 2021

Lockdown review date: When does lockdown 3 end? Start and finish date revealed
Tory MP Desmond Swayne has refused to apologise for his anti-lockdown comments

Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne refuses to apologise over anti-vax claims
Schools reopening in the UK: The government is aiming to reopen education as soon as possible

When are schools reopening? And when did they close?

Boris Johnson's trip to Scotland has caused debate amongst MPs

Boris Johnson Scotland visit: Where in Scotland is the Prime Minister going and why?
A woman fled the salon with shampoo still in her hair

Woman flees salon with shampoo in her hair after Welsh police Covid raid
Sir Keir was speaking to LBC

Cladding Crisis: Labour to force vote to protect millions of leaseholders
Sir Keir Starmer backs PM over Scotland trip

Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC he supports PM's 'perfectly legitimate' Scotland trip