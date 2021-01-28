James O'Brien: Scottish independence debate could turn country 'upside down again'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien said he thinks "we're about to go upside down again" while reflecting on the post-Brexit Scottish independence debate.

His words come as Boris Johnson visits Scotland today despite the nation's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning his trip is "not essential".

Speaking of the debate around Scottish independence, James said: "It seems to me that we're about to go upside down again.

"So all the reasons for wanting to remain in the union seem to change depending on which union you're talking about."

He added: "I think we're going to see people who argued that we should leave the European Union deploying very similar arguments to people that argued we should remain in the European Union when it comes to the Scottish argument.

"And I think there's so much lingering sadness, resentment [and] anger among people who wanted to remain in the European Union that they see a breakup of the United Kingdom perhaps as some sort of vindication or validation."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has questioned the need for the visit, insisting is is not "essential" at a time when political leaders are urging people to stay at home - although she stressed the Prime Minister is welcome in Scotland.

The Prime Minister will use his visit on Thursday to argue the Union has been integral in tackling the pandemic - administering the Covid-19 vaccine, providing coronavirus testing and giving economic support.