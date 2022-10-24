Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller

By Hannah Holland

As a psychiatrist, one caller offered James O'Brien an explanation into the former Prime Minister’s unwavering support, claiming that “our capacity to shut off an aspect of reality can be very powerful especially when we’re frightened”.

The conversation followed Boris Johnson's withdrawal from the Tory leadership race after he claimed that he had the support he needed but that it would not be “the right thing to do”.

James O’Brien questioned callers on the “curious appeal” of Boris Johnson, an early front-runner before his drop-out.

One caller, a psychiatrist, offered his expertise, insisting that “Boris has classic narcissistic personality traits” such as “the capacity to charm people and a constant need for external validation”.

Continuing, the caller said: “This comes back to something quite fundamental in the psyche of a certain population.

“Which is that people need to feel safe with a leader and I think our capacity for denial of someone’s less attractive traits can be astounding when we’re anxious or frightened.”

He added: “It goes back to childhood - nobody wants to feel that they’re with a parent who’s unsafe or breaks the rules.

“Our capacity to shut off an aspect of reality can be very powerful especially when we’re frightened.”

James responded: “That promise of safety and security is based entirely on them constantly telling you about the enemies from which they’re going to protect you, whether those enemies exist or not, whether it’s bureaucrats in Brussels or Muslims massed on the Mexican border.”