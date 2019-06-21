James O'Brien: How Boris Johnson's Record Fits With The Values Of The British Army

21 June 2019, 14:52 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 14:56

After a Tory MP and ex-Army Officer said he would trust Boris Johnson to 'lead a platoon of soldiers' into battle, James O'Brien lists how the leadership frontrunner's record fits with the values of the British Army.

Conservative MP Bob Stewart said he is backing Boris Johnson in the party's leadership contest because he could trust him with "a platoon of 36 soldiers" if they had to do an attack.

Mr Stewart used his military credentials to bolster his support for the frontrunner, saying: "It might sound trite to some, but one quick way of me assessing people is to actually ask myself if I would actually trust any of these people with a platoon of 36 soldiers if they had to do an attack against somewhere."

But James O'Brien thought a better way of assessing somebody would be to see how they stand up to the British Army's own published values and standards.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I would argue Bob, one quick way of assessing a person is to see how they stand up to the British Army's own published values and standards," James said.

So he did.

James listed each of the values and standards as listed on the Army website and put Boris Johnson up against them; drawing examples from the former Foreign Secretary's life to demonstrate his courage, discipline, respect for others, integrity, loyalty, selfless commitment, lawful, acceptable behaviour, and professional.

The LBC presenter finished: "Boris Johnson, congratulations you scored zero."

Watch in full above.

