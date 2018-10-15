Brexit's Gone From "We'll Be Better Off" To "We'll Survive": James O'Brien

Leave campaigners told us we'll all be better off after Brexit. Now they're saying "we'll survive", says James O'Brien.

Dominic Raab held last-minute talks with Michel Barnier, but left without securing a last-minute deal. That leaves the prospect of a no-deal Brexit even more likely.

And speaking on his LBC show, James insisted that "believing" in Brexit isn't going to make it any more palatable.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He said: "The thing that we're supposed to be experiencing now is a seamless move from one rules-based institution to another.

"It's supposed to be a straight-forward process which would improve all of our living conditions. You and me would be better off and the status of the nation would be enhanced.

"The people telling you you'll be better off and that Britain would somehow emerge stronger, these are now the people teling you that we'll survive, or it won't be the end of the world. Or there could be benefits 50 years down the line.

"These people told us our lives would be improved immeasurably and immediately."